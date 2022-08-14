'I will not be commenting any further' - Godongwana on sexual harassment claims

This follows media reports about an incident that allegedly occurred in his hotel room while he was receiving a massage at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he hasn't received any information from the police informing him of any charges about allegations of sexual assault levelled against him.

In a statement released on Saturday, the minister said he was aware that a case of sexual harassment has been lodged against him.

“The minister has been informed that the case was opened by an employee at Skukuza who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms," he said in the statement.

He further denied the claims saying he was with his wife at the time of the alleged incident.

The minister now says he will not be discussing the matter any further.

“The minister of finance flatly denies the allegations of sexual harassment concerning an article that’s been circulating on social media.

“Furthermore, Mr Godongwana has received no formal complaint nor communication from the police. It is for this reason that he will refrain from any further comment or discussion on the matter until such a time that he deems appropriate with due consideration of the serious and sensitive nature of the alleged incident,” said his spokesperson, Mfuneko Toyana.