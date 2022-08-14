Go

Head of a child found in Brackenfell, WC police investigating

The discovery was made by community members who then alerted police on Saturday night.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder after the head of a child was found in Brackenfell in Cape Town.

The discovery was made by community members who then alerted police on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says detectives are investigating the matter.

“Brackenfell police opened an inquest case following the discovery of the head of a baby on Saturday evening in the evening at about 22H30. The circumstance surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

This is the third incident involving child crimes in the province in recent days.

Fifteen-year-old Aqeelah Schroeder was gunned down last Tuesday after being hit by a stray bullet while on her way to the shop.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Danica Stephens is in hospital after being struck by a stray bullet on Friday.

No arrests have been made.

READ: DA in the Western Cape condemn Delft teen shootings

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA