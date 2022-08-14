Hawks swoop on 3 more alleged instigators of the July unrest

Last week saw authorities round up 22 suspects on charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson related to the violence and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - The Hawks have swooped on three more alleged instigators of the July unrest last year.

An additional three suspects have now been arrested - two in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the North West - and will appear in court on Monday.

Last week saw authorities round up 22 suspects on charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson related to the violence and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 350 people were killed in just over a week of violence last year, with billions of rands worth of goods lost in looting.

One of the 22 suspects was released on a warning and the other 21 appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.

They were granted bail of R3 000 each, subject to various conditions including that they do not post any information about the case on social media, and the matter was postponed to later this month.

