FS man arrested for attack that left his mother dead and uncle hospitalised

Paramedics were called to the scene in Rocklands, Motheo, just before 7 am on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - A 28-year-old Free State man has been arrested for an attack that left his elderly mother dead and his uncle, fighting for his life.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said the man is set to appear in court on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they were met by an angry crowd gathered outside the home.

"On closer inspection, an elderly lady was found lying in a pool of blood on the bedroom floor. An elderly male, in his mid-60s, was found alive in the house, covered head to toe in blood.

"The female patient, believed to be approximately 65 years old was assessed, however, showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased on the scene with multiple stab wounds. The elderly man had sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene before being transported by ambulance to the hospital."