Faction of Amazulu royal family traditionally crowned Prince Simakade as King
This despite other members of the royal house and government officially recognising his brother King Misuzulu as leader.
DURBAN - A faction of the Amazulu royal family has traditionally crowned Prince Simakade as King of the Zulu nation.
Saturday night people gathered at Enyokeni royal palace for Prince Simakade's kraal entering ceremony.
Royal family members supporting him, said only they can appoint a King.
They said they do not recognise King Misuzulu.
After members camped outside the Enyokeni royal palace - with a heavy police presence - Prince Simakade's kraal entering ceremony to coronate him as King, finally took place.
After members camped outside the Enyokeni royal palace - with a heavy police presence - Prince Simakade's kraal entering ceremony to coronate him as King, finally took place.
Saturday night at about nine o clock a group of regiments and other royals gathered at the palace.
The media was not allowed to cover proceedings.
Those supporting Prince Simakade said as far as they're concerned, he's now the King.
They've written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to officially recognise him.
There is a heavy Police presence outside Enyokeni Royal Palace, in Nongoma, where late Zulu King Zwelithini's first born son Prince Simakade, is expected to perform his Kraal entering ceremony (Traditional coronation) later on today.