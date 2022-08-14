Faction of Amazulu royal family traditionally crowned Prince Simakade as King

This despite other members of the royal house and government officially recognising his brother King Misuzulu as leader.

DURBAN - A faction of the Amazulu royal family has traditionally crowned Prince Simakade as King of the Zulu nation.

This despite other members of the royal house and government officially recognising his brother King Misuzulu as leader.

Saturday night people gathered at Enyokeni royal palace for Prince Simakade's kraal entering ceremony.

Royal family members supporting him, said only they can appoint a King.

They said they do not recognise King Misuzulu.