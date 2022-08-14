DA in the Western Cape condemns Delft teen shootings

Fifteen-year-old Aqeelah Schroeder was gunned down on Tuesday after being hit by a stray bullet while on her way to the shop while 13-year-old Danica Stephens is in hospital after being struck by a stray bullet on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The DA in the Western Cape has condemned recent shootings in the province.

Fifteen-year-old Aqeelah Schroeder was gunned down on Tuesday after being hit by a stray bullet while on her way to the shop.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Danica Stephens is in hospital after being struck by a stray bullet on Friday.

No arrests have been made.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of all victims of violent crime. We can not continue like this any longer the rise in violent crime, especially the recent spate of gun violence is extremely troubling and the Police Ministers' inability to solve the crises makes our call to devolve SAPS much more important and urgent" said DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers.

Community members in Delft said they've had enough.

"Our women and our children are the ones being targeted, we don't know if they are really targeted. But just to say that every time it's a stray bullet it doesn't come across as an accident you know" said Founder of Women Impacting the Nation, Farida Ryklief.

They are calling for more boots on the ground to protect citizens, especially women and children.

Meanwhile, there's been yet another fatal stabbing incident in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

"I can confirm around 5 pm on Saturday evening a young man was stabbed to death in Bonteheuwel, the circumstances surrounding the stabbing is not clear, but it is believed that the was some form of altercation between the perpetrator and the victim," said ward councillor Angus McKenzie.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.