City of Cape Town to implement water management process for excessive users

By mid-August, the City of Cape Town will start restricting the water use of excessive users who are not keeping within the allocation despite warnings over the past months.

A flow-restricting disc will be inserted in the meter to limit the water supply to a trickle flow.

These discs are designed to allow a minimum of 6 000 litres (6kl) per month to the property, which is aligned with the free basic allocation provided for in South Africa’s national water standards.

This disc will remain in place for the following 12 consecutive months.

After the 12-month period has passed, the disc will be removed and the same process to manage water use to within the 15 000 litre allocation will start again for that property.

A warning letter will be issued after two consecutive months of excessive usage, and restriction will happen in the third month should consumption not drop to within the 15 000 litre allocation.

Residential property owners with tenants, including landlords with backyard tenants should pay close attention to collective/overall water usage on their property, and ensure it remains below the approved limit. This is the responsibility of the property owner. Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation

The City will continue to support registered indigent residents with monthly water allocation at no charge, while promoting active management of that allocation to avoid wasting our precious water resource and maintain a sustainable level of water use. Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation

Provision for a usage increase allowance was introduced in the new 2022/2023 tariff policy which came into effect on 1 July 2022.

Indigent customers can now apply to use more than the 15 000 litre allowance per month if they have more than 10 people living on the property, or due to health reasons.

Households with up to 14 people or valid health problems can apply to receive 21 000 litres, those with up to 18 people can apply for 27 000 litres and those with 19 or more can apply for 30 000 litres.

Applications with supporting documents (certified copies of IDs, an affidavit and proof of medical reasons where applicable) can be made with a service request through one of these channels:

Visit a City walk-in centre - see www.capetown.gov.za/facilities to find the nearest one.



Email water@capetown.gov.za



Online at www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequests



WhatsApp to 060 018 1505



Households who qualify for this increase in water usage allowance are encouraged to urgently apply within the next two weeks, to avoid getting restricted in future.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : City of Cape Town to implement water management process for excessive users