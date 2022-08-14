Bok Women thrashed Spain 44-5 in the first of 2 Winter Series Test matches
The Springbok Women held a 20-0 lead at the break and then scored 24 more points before conceding a try on the final buzzer for the scintillating win.
Coach Stanley Raubenheimer says this is a sign that their hard work is starting to bear fruit.
“This was a very good performance by the squad today and I want to congratulate the players with their effort,” he said.
"This was a very good performance by the squad today and I want to congratulate the players with their effort," he said.
“We have lost to Spain twice since I took over the coaching of the squad and this was a very sweet victory. We did play well in most phases of the game today and although we conceded a late try, really dominated the game," the coach added.
He said their victory against Japan two weeks ago and this win over Spain - which will see their world ranking improve to 12th place, prove that the hard work of the past few months is bringing a change.
For coach Stanley Raubenheimer the victory over Spain was enjoyable as the women's Boks were pipped on two previous occasions.
Springbok Women captain Nolusindiso Booi said the win was an important one for the team.
“We had our very first sponsor announced earlier in the week with FNB coming on board as our partner, and we played with their logo on our chest for the first time.
Booi said that show of faith in them as a team was a big motivation, which made them "aware that more and more people are starting to believe in us and our capabilities. I am a very happy captain."
The captain said the team played to their strengths and that contributed to the pleasing result.
“We did very well in many areas of the game today, and we played to our strengths very well. That said, we will start all over again for next Friday’s match against Spain in Potchefstroom.”
A late try by Spain, but the final score 44-5 to Bok Women in commanding win in first test match of the Womens Winter Series.