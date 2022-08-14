Bok Women thrashed Spain 44-5 in the first of 2 Winter Series Test matches

JOHANNESBURG - The Springbok Women won 44-5 over Spain in their first of two Women’s Winter Series Test matches at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Bok Women held a 20-0 lead at the break and then scored 24 more points before conceding a try on the final buzzer for the dazzling win.

Coach Stanley Raubenheimer says this is a sign that their hard work is starting to bear fruit.

“This was a very good performance by the squad today and I want to congratulate the players with their effort,” he said.