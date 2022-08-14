ANC mourns the death of MP Anastasia Motaung

Motaung passed away on Sunday morning after a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has reflected on the life of its member of parliament, Anastasia Motaung.

Motaung passed away on Sunday morning after a short illness.

She became a member of parliament in 2019 and she sat on the Social Development Portfolio Committee.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina worked closely with Motaung.

She has spoken about her dedication even while she was battling an illness.