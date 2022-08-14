ANC confirms disputed NW IPC will not vote at 9th provincial conference

The faction’s attorneys wrote to the ANC's provincial executive committee calling on them to prevent members of the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) from also voting at the conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has confirmed that the disputed North West Interim Provincial Committee will not vote in the 9th provincial conference.

This follows a lawyer's letter threatening urgent court action should voting go ahead.

The faction was barred from voting by the high court but said the ban applies to the IPC as well.

They said the IPC's term lapsed nine months after the appointment although the ANC NEC said it was extended to the end of August.

The faction issued the ultimatum saying the IPC acted unlawfully when it dissolved various interim regional committees.