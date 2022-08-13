"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park

Rafiq Wagiet | The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.

The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would see the Boks climb back to second place on World Rugby’s test rankings.

The All Blacks on the other hand are on their worst run in a generation, recently also suffering a home series defeat to Ireland.

At the end of last year, they also suffered back-to-back defeats to Northern Hemisphere opposition, losing matches to Ireland and France.

RELATED: Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'

The Springboks on the other hand, have been ruthless under head coach Jacques Nienaber, winning two of their last three encounters against New Zealand, suffering a narrow defeat in the other match.

The hashtag, #SAvNZL has been trending on social media as the anticipation builds ahead of the eagerly anticipated match.

Here's how South Africans have been reacting on social media, as they gear up for the Springboks vs All Blacks match at Ellis Park today.