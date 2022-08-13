WC authorities welcome arrest of suspect linked to Intercape bus attacks

Police arrested the 28-year-old man in the Cape Winelands on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities have welcomed the arrest of a man facing charges of murder and attempted murder related to the killing of an Intercape bus driver.

In April, Intercape bus driver Bangikhaya Machana was shot outside the Intercape depot in Cape Town, later dying in hospital.

The bus company has recorded 150 incidents since the start of 2021, including shootings, intimidation, assault and extortion.

This year alone, 29 stonings and 19 shootings have been reported.

Intercape appeared before the standing committee on transport in the Western Cape legislature recently.

Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell says traffic officials will continue to monitor bus operations and be on the lookout for any 'patrol vehicles' that illegally stop and extort buses.

“In a recent standing committee meeting, I made the point that these recent brazen and targeted attacks on long-distance buses are criminal and that the hitmen, as well as their paymasters, must be brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, community safety and police oversight MEC Reagen Allen has commended the police for the arrest:

“The SAPS investigative unit has done a sterling job, in tracing and apprehending the suspect. It’s important now that this person comes clean with all information to assist SAPS as they investigate this matter further. It’s vital that all those that are involved in these attacks are arrested, and convicted.”