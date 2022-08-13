US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze

Paula Luckhoff | The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building.

US actor Anne Heche has died, a week after sustaining serious injuries when she crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles.

She had initially driven into into an apartment block garage before driving off.

Heche was 53 years old.

The BBC quotes her representative as saying the star is legally dead, but will remain on life support to allow for a possible organ donation.

Heche leaves behind two sons - 20-year-old Homer and 13-year-old Atlas.

Her movie roles included star turns in "Donnie Brasco", "Volcano" and the 1998 remake of "Psycho".

Heche wrote about her traumatic childhood in the memoir "Call Me Crazy".

Tributes have been pouring in for the actor since the news broke.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, with whom Heche had a high-profile relationship in the 90s, wrote simply: "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."

This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2022

RIP Anne Heche. My heart breaks. One of the kindest and most talented actors I’ve ever worked with. God bless you. You will be greatly missed. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) August 12, 2022

Rest in Peace, sweet princess @AnneHeche. It was an honor to work with you and to direct one of your last feature film roles. Your light shines on... pic.twitter.com/rNl2aGNf0V — Eric Parkinson - HHSE (@EricHhse) August 13, 2022

