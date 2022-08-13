Race to lead ANC in the North West too close to call

At least five different leaders representing various lobby groups vie to take the province towards the all-important ANC December national conference and the 2024 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The race to lead the African National Congress in the North West, like what took place in KwaZulu Natal last month, is still too close to call.

Following endless delays, the ANC in South Africa's platinum belt announced that it was all systems go.

The long-awaited conference is set to kick off on Saturday at the Rustenburg Civic Centre.

Delegates will gather and vote for new leaders as well as deliberate on the state of the organisation and its recent policy conference outcomes.

However, based on a series of mishaps over the past two days it's likely delegates will only gather by midday with the business of the conference following well into the evening.

Several leaders have put their hands up to lead, including current premier Bushy Maape, leader of the interim committee Hlomane Chauke and economic development MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi, as well as former ANC chair Supra Mahumapelo.

Former MEC Nono Maloyi - who faces a charge of culpable homicide has also put his name in the hat to lead the province.

ANC Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to address the conference on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the province's interim provincial committee (IPC) will not be able to vote at the conference this weekend.

Party member - Tshepo Bosman obtained a court interdict preventing the interim leadership from voting, on the grounds that the IPC's term of office ended three years ago.

"The ANC has noted a decision taken by the North West High Court, which effectively prohibits members of the IPC, totalling 20 members from voting in the currently sitting 9th provincial conference," the party said in a statement released on Friday night.

The ruling, however, does not prevent the conference from going ahead.