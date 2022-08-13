Prison extortion scam: Victims swindled out of R1.3 million, according to police

The inmates - aged between 26 and 32 allegedly extorted money from several male victims who had visited an online escort agency. They would pose as police officers, using photos from social media profiles of unsuspecting police officers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have charged four inmates at two correctional centres in Mabopane and Pretoria for running an extortion scam from prison.

The discovery was made during a joint operation to investigate cybercrime, resulting in the arrest of the four at Odi and Baviaanspoort correctional centres on Thursday night.

Using a call log obtained from the escort agency, they would regularly contact victims who in turn paid them to avoid prosecution.

“Over the period between May and August 2022, a total of R760 000 as well as R560 000 had been paid into two separate accounts provided to the victims to deposit the money. A total of 36 cellphones were also found from the inmates,” said police spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.

The four men face charges of extortion, impersonating a police officer, forgery and money laundering.

They are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.