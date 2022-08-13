Prince Simakade Zulu proceeding with his coronation despite condemnation

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi warned that this event is illegal because King Misuzulu is already on the throne.

DURBAN - Despite condemnation from the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, Prince Simakade Zulu's traditional coronation is going ahead.

However, the first-born son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu plans to enter the kraal at Enyokeni Royal Palace on Saturday.

This signifies the traditional coronation of a king.

Prince Simakade's coronation comes just a week before that of his brother, King Misuzulu.

Earlier this year, King Misuzulu was recognised by the government as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne.

The event is set to proceed at Enyokeni royal palace in Nongoma, despite Buthelezi labelling it meaningless.

It seems the traditional prime minister’s condemnation of Prince Simakade’s kraal-entering fell on deaf ears.

In the meantime, Buthelezi has called for "calm-headedness" ahead of what he’s labelled a "foolish provocation".

King Misuzulu’s kraal-entering ceremony is set for next weekend at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace.

The coronation will then be followed by an official event organised by the government on a date which is yet to be announced.