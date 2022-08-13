Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss South Africa 2022

The 23-year-old from Tzaneen in Limpopo was crowned in a glitzy ceremony on Saturday night at Time Square's SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Ndavi Nokeri is the new Miss South Africa!

The 23-year-old from Tzaneen in Limpopo was crowned in a glitzy ceremony on Saturday night at Time Square's SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

YOUR MISS SOUTH AFRICA 2022 👑✨ pic.twitter.com/O1CresYyN6 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 13, 2022

During the question and answer session, when asked what the most important thing is to keep the unity of our nation, the BCom Investment Management graduate said history is the greatest teacher.

"To know where you are going, you need to know where you come from. Being a nation that comes from a history of a past of racial segregation, we know that when we were divided, we were at our weakest. So as Miss South Africa I would implore us to stand together and embrace every single culture, gender, race and sexuality because in our diversity we are strong."

She takes over the reins from now-Miss Supranational, Lalela Mswane.