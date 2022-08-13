'King Misuzulu just a prince in our eyes, we're the ones to say who, what he is'

The other faction of the AmaZulu royal family claims a Zulu king can only be identified by them - maintaining that King Misuzulu is not their choice. This as they were preparing to traditionally coronate Prince Simakade at Enyokeni royal house on Saturday.

This as they were preparing to traditionally coronate Prince Simakade at Enyokeni royal house on Saturday.

The family also claims King Misuzulu’s performance of the king’s responsibilities is meaningless.

They say a king can only start performing duties once crowned and announced by the family.

The royal battle for the throne is still raging on - especially as both factions gun to coronate their own preferred choice for king.

Those opposed to King Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne claim only they as the family can identify an heir.

Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu spoke to Eyewitness News.

“He is Prince Misuzulu, even if we were to agree as the family - we are the ones who to say yes he is, and then we salute him with Bayede - if it is something or someone else no! He is still the prince.”

They claim he was not supposed to perform the duties of a monarch yet.

“He was speaking at Isandlwana on the 22nd of January, what qualifies him to do that? Because you have to enter the kraal, the family has to salute you with Bayede.”

King Misuzulu was nominated through his mother’s will and was later recognised by the president as the rightful heir.

But this is still being disputed even in the lead-up to his traditional coronation, set to take place at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace next weekend.

The coronation will then be followed by an official event organised by the government on a date which is yet to be announced.