Gordhan calls on communities to fight the theft of electricity

This comes after some residents complained about being without power for days on end.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said he remains highly concerned about illegal electricity connections in parts of Sedibeng.

Two schools were also left in the dark, affecting teaching and learning.

It is understood several transformers in the area have been prone to explosion after being overburdened by illegal connections.

Gordhan addressed residents at the presidential imbizo on Friday where the community engaged government on service delivery issues.

Gordhan added that vandalism of key infrastructure remains a sore point.

He called on communities to help fight criminals who threaten the metro’s electricity supply.

“One of the appeals to all of us is to look after the electricity infrastructure. Don't allow people to steal transformers, don't allow people to damage substations,” said Gordhan.