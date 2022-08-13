Godongwana 'categorically denies' claims of sexual assault

In a statement released on Saturday, the minister says he's aware that a case of sexual harassment has been lodged against him in Skukuza, Mpumalanga.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has denied claims of sexual assault.

It is alleged that the incident occurred in his hotel room.

“The minister has been informed that the case was opened by an employee at Skukuza who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms," he says in the statement.

Godongwana has denied the claims saying he was with his wife at the time of the alleged incident.

He further adds that he hasn't received any information from the police informing him of any charges.

The finance minister says he's always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women and that the allegations go against everything he stands for.