Four suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in Soweto shootout

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspected cash-in-transit robbers have been shot dead near Soweto during a high-speed chase with police.

Officers caught the suspects after they targeted a cash-in-transit vehicle along Nasrec road on Friday.

The group allegedly robbed the security guards of their cellphones and one firearm before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The police's Robert Netshiunda says one person has been arrested.

“The Johannesburg flying squad members received a complaint about a cash-in-transit in progress and swiftly responded. The officers spotted a white BMW with four occupants and a green Nissan Navara also with four occupants and a white Toyota Fortuner with three occupants. The suspects reportedly shot at the police and a shootout ensued. Four suspects were shot and declared dead at the scene.”