Durban accident leaves one dead and two injured

Two minibus taxis collided in the early hours of Saturday morning.

DURBAN - One person has died, and two others have been injured in an accident in Durban.



One of the drivers died on the scene.



It is unclear what caused the collision.

“Unfortunately, one of the drivers, a male believed to be in his 20s, had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased at the scene.

"Two other people had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious and were stabilised on scene before being transported by ALS paramedics to nearby hospitals for the further care they required,” said ALS Paramedics Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.