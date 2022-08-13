Delft community demands swift action after the shooting of another teen girl

Danica Stephens, who was shot on Friday, is recovering in hospital. She is the second teenager to be shot in the area this week.

CAPE TOWN - Delft residents are demanding police put in more effort to find those responsible for shooting a 13-year-old girl.

Police say they’ve launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Gun violence in Delft, Cape Town, has the community living in fear.

Community leader and founder of Women Impacting the Nation Farida Ryklief:

"Danica is stable, that is the last message we got. She has a lot of pain, we as a community are very traumatised by the whole shooting incident, it's really becoming bad in our area during the day."

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Aqeelah Schroeder was also gunned down on Tuesday after being hit by a stray bullet while on her way to the shop. No arrests have been made in both cases.