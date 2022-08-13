Dear men, baldness needn't be a life sentence. There's help

Dr Kashmal Kalan, medical director at the Alvi Armani Clinic said hair loss is common amongst men and can affect their mental health.

CAPE TOWN - Baldness needn’t be a life sentence. Experts have encouraged men who have lost their hair to consider a transplant instead of suffering in silence.

Dr Kashmal Kalan, medical director at the Alvi Armani Clinic said hair loss is common amongst men and can affect their mental health.

“It’s a lot more psychological, it’s what that hair loss does to the patient. That is why we are here...what we do.”

WHAT CAUSES HAIR LOSS?

There are many factors that cause hair loss.

“The main and most important sort of disease process that we see in the clinic is a male pattern and female pattern hair loss.”

This, said Dr Kalan can be genetic with hormonal causes of hair loss having a devastating effect, however, male pattern baldness is something they see in all male patients.

He said testosterone is one of the leading causes of hair loss: “So as a male, you know you need testosterone, testosterone obviously gets used up by the body and once testosterone breaks down it forms another hormone called Dihydrotestosterone (DHT). That is how the body gets rid of testosterone, it forms DHT.”

Testosterone is needed for fertility, muscle bulk, hoarse voice, and hair growth in all areas besides the scalp.

“Patients or people that experience male pattern baldness have obviously received the genetics from their parents of even higher up…grandparents uncle’s etc, all the genetics do is allows DHT to enter the hair follicle,” explained Dr Armani.

The DHT only affects the scalp and the top of a man’s head.

CAN I GET MY HAIR BACK?

There is help and treatments globally, with hair transplants being one such treatment.

“When we do a hair transplant, we’re taking follicles from those areas that are resistant to the effects of balding. We place it in an area that requires it because of hair loss and when we do that transfer those follicles remain resistant to DHT.”

He said this can become a permanent solution for an ongoing problem and that they use the patient’s own hair for the procedure.

“When we do the transplant, we extract the follicle with its root and the root basically contains the information centre of that follicle. It has your genetics, your DNA etc.”

Experts, scientists and medical doctors said they do this to tell men that feel a sense of shame that they no longer have to suffer in silence.

“The biggest feedback we get from patients to do what we do is when they tell us doc ‘you’ve changed my life’. What they mean is actually we’ve not really changed their life, we're just making them feel a lot like they used to feel. The person you used to be.”

He said once a person loses their hair, their facial features change completely.

“So, when that person looks in the mirror they may feel like a 30-year-old because they’re fit, they go to the gym, they take care of their skin. But when they look in the mirror they look like a 40 or 50-year-old.”

He said appearance really plays a pivotal role in a man’s life.

THE PROCESS AND COSTS FOR A HAIR TRANSPLANT

When Eyewitness News visited the clinic, we wanted to know the costs and whether it is affordable. At Alvi Armani, clinic prices vary and it differs from patient to patient.

Dr Kalan says anyone that comes to the clinic will be assisted. He said while local celebrities like Faf Du Plessis, Victor Matfield, JP Duminy and J Something had the procedure done, it is open to anyone and it shouldn’t be a taboo subject.

WHAT DO SOUTH AFRICAN MEN SAY?

EWN did a poll on Kfm and Cape Talk, as well as social media and most men said they wouldn’t go for the procedure because they see it as something only for the rich and famous, while others say they would definitely go for the procedure if they had the money.

Dr Kalan said while this might be seen as a luxury it does change the lives of people.

He also pointed out that they do many pro-bono cases.