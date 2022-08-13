DA says Amathole district must 'get its house in order' amid water crisis

The Eastern Cape-based municipality has been involved in a financial dispute with its workers for several years.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance said the Amathole district municipality needs to get its house in order to ensure it meets the service delivery needs of its residents.

The situation has since worsened in recent weeks with allegations of workers deliberately destroying water infrastructure.

This has affected thousands of people from the Eastern Cape including schools and hospitals.

READ: Illegal strike leaves hospitals in Amathole district municipality without water

The district municipality has been underperforming for years now. Since 2019, it has been unable to meet many of its financial obligations.

The African National Congress in the province was then forced to recall the mayor, speaker, and chief whip of the municipality. It is believed that they were ousted because they appointed a municipal manager who faked his qualifications.

Now the cash-strapped municipality is in search of leaders who can improve the lives of workers and residents.

It is hoped that under new leadership, the municipality will improve its service delivery.