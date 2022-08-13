Benoni pastor sentenced to 2 life terms for rape of minors, youngest 3 years old

The National Prosecuting Authority said the incidents took place between 2020 and 2021 when the children were aged between three and nine years old.

JOHANNESBURG - A pastor of Itshe Lengumbi church, in Benoni, was sentenced to two life terms and a further 25 years for raping minor children.



The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the incidents took place between 2020 and 2021 when the children were aged between three and nine years old.

The Pretoria High Court sitting in the Benoni Magistrates Court last week convicted 36-year-old Lucky Magagula on charges including rape, sexual assault and grooming.

“He raped and committed all these offences when the children were at his house for choir practice and bible study. The youngest of his victims was three years old. The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes that this sentence will send a strong message that crimes against children and women will not be tolerated,” said NPA Regional Spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana.

Judge Jay Monyemangene ordered that Magagula’s name be added to the national register for sexual offenders and that he be declared unfit to possess a firearm.