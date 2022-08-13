ANC NW conference: Interim committee still useful, just not voting - Bapela

NORTH WEST - The ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) in the North West says it will continue with all its functions during the conference this weekend, except for voting.

The committee consisting of about 20 members has been barred by a court order from taking part in voting processes at the conference held in Rustenburg.

This is after the North West High Court ruled in favour of disgruntled members who brought a last-minute application for the IPC to be prohibited from voting.

The party members successfully argued the IPC had no legitimate standing as it’s been in office way beyond the terms permitted by the ANC’s constitution.

It’s been in charge since 2018 - when the ANC dissolved then chairperson Supra Mahumapelo’s provincial executive committee.

Speaking during a press briefing on Saturday afternoon, ANC North West convener, Obed Bapela says things at the conference will continue as planned:

“We are not taking over everything of the conference. The IPC will still be functional, organising both of the conferences. The only power they forfeit as a result of the court order is the voting power. However, they will be presenting reports. They’ll be chairing some of the commissions."