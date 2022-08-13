All Blacks stun Boks for 35-23 victory in Ellis Park

In total, the visitors ran in four tries to 2, a statistic that will worry the Springbok coaching team who put a lot of emphasis on their defensive structures, which were breached far too easily.

JOHANNESBURG - New Zealand overturned a 16-point deficit in the first Rugby Championship Test last week, to beat South Africa 35-23 in Johannesburg.

The 61 000-capacity crowd at Ellis Park was treated to an entertaining and energy-sapping match as the visitors overcame early jitters and stubborn resistance to claim the victory.

The All Blacks result will be a huge sigh of relief for coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane, who were under enormous pressure to break their three-match losing streak – their worst run of form in 24 years.

Man of the match, Rieko Loane, was full of running all night and was key in attack. He troubled the Bok defenders who had few answers to the many questions he posed.

Sam Whitelock, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Cane and Richi Mo’unga turned in solid and dependable performances too.

There will also be concerns over Duane Vermeulen who played in his first Test this year. He was found wanting and a little off the pace, which saw him substituted before the halftime break.

It was far from an abject performance for the Boks but they will have much to work on before they head Down Under to face Australia in a fortnight.