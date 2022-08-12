World Elephant Day thrusts poaching under the spotlight

The Pro-Elephant Network Organisation has drawn attention to the elephants who are suffering under human captivity - focusing on Charlie, a South African elephant that has lived in the Pretoria Zoo for 43 years.

CAPE TOWN - This day, 12 August, marks World Elephant Day - which is meant to highlight the continuous scourge of poaching elephants for their ivory across Africa.

The Pro-Elephant Network Organisation has drawn attention to the elephants who are suffering under human captivity - focusing on Charlie, a South African elephant that has lived in the Pretoria Zoo for 43 years.

After many years of appealing Charlies' case of his decreasing mental health, the Department of Environment, Forest and Fisheries has finally addressed the issue.

This has allowed the organisation and the EMS foundation to aid Charlie to enter retirement with plans to release him into an expansive sanctuary.

"Highlighting captive elephants around the world with animal law reform involving an application in High Court of Gauteng to free three elephants from the Johannesburg Zoo they have also highlighted Charlie the elephant at the Pretoria Zoo," said senior researcher at the EMS Foundation Megan Carr.