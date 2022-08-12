Witness: Public Protector's office become toxic after Mkhwebane took charge

Former investigator Nditsheni Raedani said staff who worked closely with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, felt particularly targeted.

CAPE TOWN - A witness in the Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry has alleged the office became a toxic working environment after Busisiwe Mkhwebane took charge.

Raedani was testifying on Thursday night, that Mkhwebane’s arrival led to a mass exodus of staff.

Raedani said he never felt victimised, harassed or intimidated by Busisiwe Mkhwebane. But it wasn’t the same for other staffers when she took up office. "People were being threatened on a daily basis. I’ve sat in meetings where the PP instructed the CEO to charge certain employees," explained Raedani.

Even though he left of his own accord, Raedani testified it would only have been a matter of time, before he, like other union shop-stewards, would be shown the door. "The environment was toxic because a number of people. There were instructions from the PP to charge certain individuals who were not delivering," said Raedani.

During his testimony last week, former CEO Vussy Mahlangu said no disciplinary action was malicious, and it all stemmed from real charges.