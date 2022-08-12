Winde hopes new Leap officers help restore faith in crime-fighting agencies The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government said that there were now 1,100 Leap officers available to help deal with crime. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

LEAP officers CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde hopes that the new batch of Leap officers will re-instill faith in crime-fighting agencies. He said that the mismanagement of the police in the province had led to communities losing hope in their ability to deal with crime. Winde was joined by City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday as they welcomed a new batch of Leap officers. Today we marked the marked the milestone of 1 100 LEAP officers being deployed.



An official ceremony was held at the new LEAP Base in Bishop Lavis.



These officers have already been deployed on the ground in Bishop Lavis and surrounds.https://t.co/dAoD0GpMEK pic.twitter.com/SqcnWLOsmZ Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) August 11, 2022

The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government said that there were now 1,100 Leap officers available to help deal with crime.

The programme, that was started in 2019, has seen nearly 9,000 arrests and more than 200 firearms confiscated.

Mayor Hill-Lewis said that they would continue investing in crime preventative measures.

"This has been a tremendously successful programme so far and we'll carry on investing in it, growing our police powers in the City of Cape Town and the province even further so that we can do more to keep people safer," the mayor said.

The mayor said that that they would also invest in technology such as drones and CCTV cameras.

This is to ensure that they become more effective in fighting crime.