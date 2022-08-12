Go

Winde hopes new Leap officers help restore faith in crime-fighting agencies

The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government said that there were now 1,100 Leap officers available to help deal with crime.

An official ceremony for the deployment of new Leap officers was held in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town on 11 August 2022. Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter
An official ceremony for the deployment of new Leap officers was held in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town on 11 August 2022. Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde hopes that the new batch of Leap officers will re-instill faith in crime-fighting agencies.

He said that the mismanagement of the police in the province had led to communities losing hope in their ability to deal with crime.

Winde was joined by City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday as they welcomed a new batch of Leap officers.

The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government said that there were now 1,100 Leap officers available to help deal with crime.

The programme, that was started in 2019, has seen nearly 9,000 arrests and more than 200 firearms confiscated.

Mayor Hill-Lewis said that they would continue investing in crime preventative measures.

"This has been a tremendously successful programme so far and we'll carry on investing in it, growing our police powers in the City of Cape Town and the province even further so that we can do more to keep people safer," the mayor said.

The mayor said that that they would also invest in technology such as drones and CCTV cameras.

This is to ensure that they become more effective in fighting crime.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA