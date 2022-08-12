Whitelock seeks self-improvement ahead of Ellis Park clash

Since the 26-10 mauling in Mbombela, the biggest loss New Zealand has suffered against South Africa in 94 years, Whitelock has tried to improve his own skills and contribution to the team before attempting to fix anything else with the team.

In the 135 Test matches that New Zealand veteran Sam Whitelock has played in, he has lost only seventeen matches. He finds himself in unfamiliar territory this year. Since his debut in 2010, he has never been part of an All Blacks team that has lost three matches in a row. Indeed, no other New Zealanders have over the last 24 years, apart from the current team.

Since the 26-10 mauling in Mbombela - the biggest loss New Zealand has suffered against South Africa in 94 years - Whitelock has tried to improve his own skills and contribution to the team, before attempting to fix anything else within the team.

“I’ve had some great leaders that I’ve played alongside and under and they’ve always gone and sorted themselves out first, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do this week,” said Whitelock.

Much has been spoken about the current All Blacks side and pressure is mounting back at home on embattled coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane, as the duo go to Ellis Park fighting to keep their jobs. Whitelock is aware of the pressure and thinks the squad’s leadership group has to set the example by taking personal responsibility.

“There’s always pressure, there’s always a bit of outside noise. The main thing for myself as a leader and as a senior player in this team is that I’ve got to sort myself out first. I’ve got to train, which will see me, hopefully, play well," Whitelock explained.

While the experience of losing as frequently as they have this year, is new to Whitelock, he is defiant and the rest of the All Black squad have insisted the problems that need to be fixed are not major - and can be improved on in the pace of 7 days.

“I haven’t had this many losses in a few games, but I think the main thing is going back to what I can control. There is always a week to prepare [before a Test match], there’s always little things to do and improve on” Whitelock added.

South Africa vs New Zealand’s second Rugby Championship Test kicks off at 17h00 on Saturday afternoon.