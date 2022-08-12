Striking EC municipal workers worsen water crisis: Gift of the Givers

Elsewhere in the province, areas under the Amathole District Municipality were also grappling with a critical lack of water supply.

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers said that the Eastern Cape’s water crisis was worsening by the day.

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said they realised that the water crisis was man-made.

"The municipal workers have been striking and as a result of that, water tankers that normally deliver water to hospitals were not delivered," he said on Cape Talk on Friday.

He added that the organisation received many calls about the "water crisis" - which affected businesses, communities, schools and the University of Fort Hare - among others.

Meanwhile, Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality said municipal employees had been on strike since 8 July.

"There has been an unlawful protest by employees," she said adding that, "key in their demands was the issue of salary increases which has not taken place since 2019/2020 financial year".

She explained that the workers had met with the municipality's executive to resolve the impasse.

Madikizela-Vuso said the executives had met with national stakeholders and were due to provide workers with feedback on Friday.

At the same time, large parts of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality still rely on communal taps and boreholes for running water.

The metro’s dam levels were still low with authorities constantly urging residents to use water wisely.