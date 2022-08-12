SAPS: Simultaneous ops net 22 suspects for allegedly instigating July unrest

More than 350 people were killed in just over a week of violence last year, with billions of rands worth of goods lost in looting.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service on Thursday said that the 22 suspects arrested for allegedly instigating the violence in July last year were apprehended simultaneously in six provinces so as to secure their joint court appearance in the Durban Central Magistrates Court on Friday.

More than 350 people were killed in just over a week of violence last year, with billions of rands worth of goods lost in looting.

A multi-disciplinary team of at least 10 agencies comprising the Hawks , Serious Crime Investigation and Crime Intelligence among others launched simultaneous raids on Thursday.

The Hawks' Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said: "Joint police systems were mobilised to execute simultaneous arrests in various areas, so as to secure court attendance of persons of interest spread out in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces."

There had been growing calls for the instigators of the violence to be arrested.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation said that it made significant inroads in finding the alleged instigators through social media and other platforms.

National head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, has hailed the investigation and prosecution team for their meticulous work.