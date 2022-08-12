SA citrus fruit sector eager to resolve impasse over new EU regulations

The EU last month introduced bolstered cold-storage measures to regulate the risks associated with false codling moth on citrus fruit.

CAPE TOWN - Leaders in South Africa’s citrus industry have stressed the importance of getting the newly-introduced European Union regulations dropped.

The announcement came at a time that consignments of South African citrus were already on its way to EU countries.

Deon Joubert, special envoy for market access and EU matters, said that a long-term solution to the problem needs to be established.

"The fruit that was stuck can now be cleared in some way and that agreement in principal allows the current impasse to flow. But it's not changed the situation with regard to the future, so if we stay on the same topic, next year we're going to have just as many problems if we don't address this issue now," Joubert said.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development’s Reggie Ngcobo said that government managed to negotiate with the EU that citrus blocked at ports could be released.

"At the time of the publication of the new measures, there were consignments that were certified and that had already left for the EU as well as some that were in the process of being exported, the department assertions, without changing the inspection and certification system within three days was unrealistic."