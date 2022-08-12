Presidential Imbizo: Sedibeng residents detail their frustrations
Community members detailed their grievances at the Presidential Imbizo in Sedibeng on Friday. In response to complaints about power supply, President Cyril Ramaphosa said residents must shoulder some of the blame for the rot in their communities.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Sedibeng said they are at their wits end over high unemployment, unreliable power supply, safety, and policing challenges.
Community members detailed their grievances at the Presidential Imbizo at the Sharpeville cricket pitch in Sedibeng on Friday. Residents want government to commit to sustainable solutions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's imbizo presents an opportunity for local and national government, to interact with residents on service delivery challenges. Provincial and municipal leaders were also in attendance.
Residents stood in long queues to register their unhappiness about a lack of transformation in the local economy. Unemployment, the electricity crisis, land access, and a lack of economic opportunities for women, are among the issues raised.
Vaal resident Scelo Nkosi told officials that barriers to access opportunities, for people living with disabilities, continue to stifle growth. "There are projects happening around empowering youth and empowering women but what about the disabled people?" asked Nkosi.
Plans for development for the district are also being tabled by officials, as they set their sights on economic growth within the municipality.
We are here to listen to you. We have a team of Ministers & Deputy Ministers, our District Champions, our Mayors & officials who will be responding to all your issues, taking note of what must be followed-up and coming back to you to report on progress.Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 12, 2022
https://t.co/jsCB4jrNGc
In response to complaints about power supply, President Ramaphosa said residents must shoulder some of the blame for the rot in their communities.
Community members told the president that unemployment and an unstable power supply are major hurdles to economic growth.
The community said dysfunctional transformers are impacting big and small businesses, and thereby impacting the bottom line.
The ongoing standoff between Eskom and Gauteng residents has been the cause of service delivery protests in recent weeks.
But Ramaphosa believes the gripe is misdirected. "It starts with us, as members of the community we want to cut corners, we allow these people who do illegal connections, they do them and we think we will benefit and everyone then gets disconnected," he said.
Ramaphosa has vowed to rope in his cabinet for interventions to reignite economic recovery in Sedibeng.