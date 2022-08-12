Presidential Imbizo: Sedibeng residents detail their frustrations

Community members detailed their grievances at the Presidential Imbizo in Sedibeng on Friday. In response to complaints about power supply, President Cyril Ramaphosa said residents must shoulder some of the blame for the rot in their communities.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Sedibeng said they are at their wits end over high unemployment, unreliable power supply, safety, and policing challenges.

Community members detailed their grievances at the Presidential Imbizo at the Sharpeville cricket pitch in Sedibeng on Friday. Residents want government to commit to sustainable solutions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's imbizo presents an opportunity for local and national government, to interact with residents on service delivery challenges. Provincial and municipal leaders were also in attendance.

Residents stood in long queues to register their unhappiness about a lack of transformation in the local economy. Unemployment, the electricity crisis, land access, and a lack of economic opportunities for women, are among the issues raised.

Vaal resident Scelo Nkosi told officials that barriers to access opportunities, for people living with disabilities, continue to stifle growth. "There are projects happening around empowering youth and empowering women but what about the disabled people?" asked Nkosi.

Plans for development for the district are also being tabled by officials, as they set their sights on economic growth within the municipality.