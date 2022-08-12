Parly arson case delayed as accused, Zandile Mafe, refuses to come to court

A police officer told the court that Zandile Mafe was lying down on the holding cell floor and refused to come to the dock.

CAPE TOWN - The court case of alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, has been delayed.

Mafe is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

He faces a number of charges including housebreaking, arson, terrorism and theft.

Mafe allegedly set fire to Parliament’s National Assembly chamber in January, a blaze which destroyed sections of the Old Assembly building.

A police officer told the court that Mafe was lying down on the holding cell floor and refused to come to the dock.

His defence attorney, Luvuyo Godla, has left the court to go and consult his client.