Oversight visits to illegal mining hotspots exposing glaring gaps in govt - MPs

Several departments detailed their plans to clampdown on the criminal activity of zama zamas and their reign of terror in mining communities.

JOHANNESURG - The oversight visit by Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy at illegal mining hotspots in Gauteng has exposed glaring gaps within government.

Several departments detailed their plans to clampdown on the criminal activity of zama zamas and their reign of terror in mining communities.

While dozens of police officers, along with tactical response teams arrested over 80 suspected illegal miners on the West Rand, the show of force will have hardly any bearing if the departments of mineral resources and home affairs don't show a collaborative effort to root out criminal syndicates that fuel the illicit trade of precious metals.

Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy said that there were no easy solutions to the illegal mining crisis.

Chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo said that residents lived in fear because the Mineral Resources Department, South African Police Service, and Home Affairs Department were failing to stem the tide.

"This is probably an exercise that should have been undertaken a long time ago. I think what is good about this exercise is, while it may not necessarily be perfect, it begins to show that from an accountability platform, the non-coordination of committees of Parliament in dealing with different issues in society and in this case, issues of illegal mining."

Another challenge is the issue of the more than 600 dormant mines across Gauteng. It was revealed on Thursday that the site where eight women were gang raped is a licenced mine operating under Mogale Gold, with Mintails South Africa holding the majority stake.