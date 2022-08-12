Outgoing KZN Education MEC Mshengu: I'm proud of stability we brought to dept

Mshengu was withdrawn from serving as an MEC as newly elected premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube reshuffled her Cabinet on Thursday.

DURBAN - Outgoing KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he prides himself for the stability he brought to the department during his term as he now leaves the department.

Mshengu was withdrawn from serving as an MEC as newly elected premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube reshuffled her Cabinet on Thursday.

Mshengu is one of the three MECs who were removed from the Cabinet along with Jomo Sibiya and Hlengiwe Mavimbela.

Now Mshengu said residents should be the ones who judge his performance as an MEC.

As he exits, he told Eyewitness News that one of his best achievements was the stability he brought during his term: “Amongst the things that I am proud of is the fact that we brought stability in the department, working with the unions, as well as the School governing bodies, and other critical stake holders in the department.”

When asked about how he feels about being removed from Cabinet, Mshengu said he will continue serving the people as a member of the legislature.

Mbali Frazer will now lead the department.