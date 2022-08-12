Hillary Gardee murder - Mpumalanga police confirm arrest of fourth suspect

Hillary the daughter of EFF politician Godrich Gardee was found murdered in Mpumalanga in April this year after she was reported missing.

NELSPRUIT - Mpumalanga police have confirmed a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee.

It's understood the person was handcuffed on Thursday in the township of Kwa-Thema in Springs. Police said the suspect was in possession of a firearm when they caught him. They've linked him to three other crimes in Mpumalanga.

Hillary, the daughter of EFF politician Godrich Gardee, was found murdered in Mpumalanga in April this year after she was reported missing.

Three men linked to the murder case were also arrested on charges of rape, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as conspiracy to commit murder.