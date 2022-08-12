Motsoaledi: Adverts for phase 1 of Home Affairs digitalisation project under way

JOHANNEBSURG - Adverts for the first phase of the Home Affairs Department’s digitalisation project will go live from Friday.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the employment of 10,000 IT graduates in information and records management for the three-year project.

The department has geared up to process 350 million civil paper records dating back to 1895.

This includes birth, marriages and death records

The graduates will be paid between R5,000 to R14,000.

Motsoaledi said that the first cohort would start in November: "The total budget over the three-year period will be R2.4 billion, but the first R500 million will end at the end of the financial year. That’s why we did the calculations in phases."