Mkhwebane didn't care about Vrede dairy farm report criticism, inquiry hears

CAPE TOWN - Former investigator in the Office of the Public Protector, Nditheni Raedani, on Thursday told Parliament hearing Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry that Mkhwebane allegedly told her staff that she didn’t care if she was criticised over her Vrede dairy farm report.

Raedani told Parliament that he had cautioned Mkhwebane against removing parts of the report related to financial misconduct by politicians.

The former lead investigator said that he anticipated that the Vrede dairy farm report would receive the same kind of backlash as the Absa-Bankorp one.

He even suggested that the Public Protector’s spokesperson stay home, because she would be unable to defend the report.

"I told the Public Protector this was not going to look good because political commentators and legal experts will literally criticise us in the morning. She just said to me in her language: 'Anginandaba' - I don’t care.”

But Mkhwebane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu said that Raedani had been misleading the inquiry, particularly about a meeting with former Free State premier, Ace Magashule.

"She stayed behind and had what one might call a courtesy meeting with the former premier but they were no longer discussing the issues to do with the investigation," Raedani said.

Raedani later testified that he didn’t mean to create that impression that that meeting should have been recorded.