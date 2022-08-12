Matroosberg Nature Reserve anticipates weekend cold front to bring snow

That’s when tourists visit it to enjoy playing in the snow with their loved ones.

CAPE TOWN - The Matroosberg Private Nature Reserve is renowned as the Western Cape’s winter wonderland.

The snow resort is usually a hive of activity this time of the year as it's usually the busiest time of the year for the owners of the reserve.

It’s not often that you hear of people looking forward to extremely cold weather as temperatures are expected to drop drastically in Ceres this weekend.

While it may be good news for people to visit the tourist attraction, owner Didi de Kock has some tips for visitors.

“Don’t drink hot chocolate on your way here; the first bathroom is only after the entry and there might be a queue, be patient and just have respect for nature.”

South Africans generally don’t see a lot of snowfall, but the rare experience of it tends to bring a lot of excitement for people young and old.