Manyi denies calling Mkhwebane to console her in wake of Bankorp report backlash

This emerged during testimony in her impeachment inquiry on Thursday night, when a witness said that Busisiwe Mkhwebane took the call from the former ANN7 channel boss in his presence.

CAPE TOWN - Prominent African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Mzwanele Manyi has vehemently denied calling Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to console her, following backlash over her Absa-Bankorp report in 2018.

But Manyi has taken to Twitter to call out former investigator, Nditsheni Raedani, as a liar.

Raedani said that he tried to warn Mkhwebane of the consequences that could follow from removing findings against politicians in the Vrede dairy farm report.

He was questioned by an MP about a call that he said Manyi, the boss of the former Gupta-owned TV station, made to Mkhwebane during the Absa-Bankorp fallout.

"I was in the boardroom when the call came in. When Mzwanele Manyi even offered... that it was just after the Absa disaster and he even offered that some of us investigators can go… and the Public Protector can come to ANN7 and some other things. But I didn’t take much cognisance of that call, it wasn’t important to me," he said.

Raedani made further claims about Mkhwebane’s leanings towards the now-defunct TV channel.

"Some things you have read about the TVs being changed from eNews to ANN7. Those things really did happen, even if some of us didn’t view them as material issues," Raedani said.

Manyi tweeted that "Raedani was lying through his teeth" and said that he'd raised the matter with the chair of the inquiry.