Man accused of Parliament arson on hunger strike

CAPE TOWN - The pre-trial hearing for parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe has been postponed to next month.

Mafe was scheduled to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, but the court heard that he was lying down on the holding cells’ floor and had refused to come to the dock.

Mafe's lawyer, Luvuyo Godla told the court that he did not anticipate the events unfolding on Friday.

The NPA's Eric Ntabazalila explained that Godla had gone down to speak to his client before addressing the court.

"He come back and addressed the court and indicated that the accused has been on hunger strike and he is sick. He has been sick for some time he is still incapacitated so he can not come to court, and they had not been informed as the defence that he has been on hunger strike, as well as that he has been sick".

Mafe allegedly set fire to Parliament’s National Assembly chamber in January a blaze which destroyed sections of the Old Assembly Building.

He's back in court on 2 September.