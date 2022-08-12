DSTV Premiership: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chiefs game sold out

The fixture is an eagerly anticipated one owing to the optimism of Amakhosi supporters who saw their team dismantle Maritzburg United to record a 3-0 midweek victory.

JOHANNESBURG - The new DSTV Premiership season’s first heavyweight clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will be played in front of a capacity crowd at Loftus Versfeld after tickets for the game sold out on Friday morning.

The fixture is an eagerly anticipated one owing to the optimism of Amakhosi supporters who saw their team dismantle Maritzburg United to record a 3-0 midweek victory.

“I think the fixture in itself has always presented a spectacle. You can see how much anticipation there is from the general public and football lovers and that’s how it should be. In football nations, the big football clubs drive the interest, and they drive the passion,” said Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Chiefs and Sundowns occupy the seventh and eighth positions respectively.

This comes after a win and a loss in their first two matches.

But it will not deter fans asmassive bragging rights are at stake along with three points.

The match, though early in the season, is expected to be played at a frenetic pace, with warm and dry conditions expected in the nation’s capital.

The Loftus Stadium gates will be open from 11am and all ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early.