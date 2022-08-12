Kfm announces winners of Best of the Cape Awards

The Cape’s Best Family Restaurant is Ashley's Family Restaurant in Goodwood and Dogs Day Out in Strand has been crowned the best small business in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Winners of the 2022 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards have been announced.

Knysna has been voted the best dorpie, while Takealot.com is the best online store.

As for the best biltong - it's from The Boer and Butcher.

"We ecstatic we are very grateful for the award. This is our passion, this is what we live for, you know it's long days, its hard work and next year we've been in the business 10-years, so it's a mix of people who are really passionate about the industry- we love biltong" said owner Edu Hanekom.

