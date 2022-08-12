CT gangster handed 20-year sentence for murder of woman caught in crossfire

Desmond Williams fired the shots that killed Belinda Hector in October 2017. The 52-year-old mother of four was shot several times.

CAPE TOWN - A gangster has been handed a 20 prison sentence for the murder of a 52-year-old woman who was caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

27-year-old Desmond Williams fired the shots that killed Belinda Hector in October 2017.

The sentence comes after a teenager was killed by a gangster's stray bullet in Delft on Women's Day.

Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile has lauded detectives and the prosecution for ensuring a hefty sentence. Manenberg detectives worked with community members, to gather the evidence needed to put Williams behind bars.

It's been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the 27-year-old gangster fired the shots that killed Hector on the 13th of October 2017. The 52-year-old mother of four was shot several times.

As the country marks Women's Month, several femicide cases are being investigated and heard at courts across the country.