Go

CT gangster handed 20-year sentence for murder of woman caught in crossfire

Desmond Williams fired the shots that killed Belinda Hector in October 2017. The 52-year-old mother of four was shot several times.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A gangster has been handed a 20 prison sentence for the murder of a 52-year-old woman who was caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

27-year-old Desmond Williams fired the shots that killed Belinda Hector in October 2017.

The sentence comes after a teenager was killed by a gangster's stray bullet in Delft on Women's Day.

Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile has lauded detectives and the prosecution for ensuring a hefty sentence. Manenberg detectives worked with community members, to gather the evidence needed to put Williams behind bars.

It's been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the 27-year-old gangster fired the shots that killed Hector on the 13th of October 2017. The 52-year-old mother of four was shot several times.

As the country marks Women's Month, several femicide cases are being investigated and heard at courts across the country.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA