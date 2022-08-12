Elba and Copley movie 'Beast' hailed as a celebration of SA filmmaking

South African actor, Sharlto Copley, stars alongside Idris Elba in this pulse-pounding movie about a father and his two daughters who find themselves being hunted by a massive rogue lion.

CAPE TOWN - Brand new adventure thriller, Beast, is being hailed as a celebration of South African filmmaking.

The movie premiered at the V&A Waterfront on Thursday night and opens in cinemas on Friday.

South African actor, Sharlto Copley, stars alongside Idris Elba in this pulse-pounding movie about a father and his two daughters who find themselves being hunted by a massive rogue lion.

Copley said that he always tried to give back in the movie industry.

"Ever since District 9, whenever I can I try and do whatever I can to bring the spotlight back here and showcase the country or the people and this one we got to have an incredible South African crew as well, working at the highest levels of production. It features incredible landscapes and wildlife that we here," Copley said.

The film is also the big-screen debut for actress, Naledi Mogadime.

"Idris Elba is absolutely talented, humble individual The conversations I had with him were mostly about work, movies, things like that and I learned so much, it's insane," Mogadime said.