EC Premier establishes task team to clamp down on taxi violence

MDANTSANE - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has established a task team to clamp down on taxi violence.

Violence in the province has led to the deaths of at least 29 people since 2021. In the latest incident this week, four people were killed in a shooting at the Highway taxi rank in Mdantsane.

The Eastern Cape Premier's spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the task team will mediate between warring factions of the Uncedo Taxi Association, and the Border Alliance Taxi Association, along with their affiliated associations.

"The appointment of this task team is the first leg of the Premier's intervention. His view is that it is critical to get all sections of the industry to talk together and try to resolve the differences," said Rantjie.